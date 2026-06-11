Senseonics Expands Eversense 365 Ecosystem With Welldoc Partnership

Senseonics SENS recently entered into a strategic partnership with Welldoc to develop a next-generation mobile application for its Eversense 365 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. The new app is expected to enhance the user experience while supporting broader integration with leading digital health platforms.

From an investor's standpoint, the collaboration reflects Senseonics’ continued efforts to strengthen the Eversense ecosystem and improve the value proposition of its flagship CGM platform. The move could support customer adoption and retention over time while reinforcing the company’s competitive position in the rapidly evolving diabetes management market.

Likely Trend of SENS Stock Following the News

Shares of SENS have traded flat since the announcement in yesterday’s trading. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have gained 31.6% against the industry’s 19.9% decline. The S&P 500 increased 6.4% in the same time frame.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Senseonics’ long-term growth prospects by enhancing the overall Eversense 365 user experience and expanding its connectivity within the digital health ecosystem. Improved interoperability with widely used health platforms and the potential addition of AI-driven features could make the product more attractive to both patients and healthcare providers. Over time, these enhancements may support higher adoption, improve customer retention and help differentiate Eversense 365 in the competitive CGM market, thereby creating a stronger foundation for recurring revenue growth.

SENS currently has a market capitalization of $310.6 billion.



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More on the News

Under the partnership, Senseonics and Welldoc will develop a customized mobile application for Eversense 365, the world’s first and only one-year CGM system. The next-generation app will retain all current functionalities while introducing enhancements designed to improve usability and patient engagement. A key feature of the upgrade is seamless integration with Apple Health and Google Health Connect, enabling users to consolidate glucose, fitness and broader health data within a single platform. The app will also continue to support integration with the twiist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system, where available, extending the functionality of the Eversense ecosystem.

The new application is expected to feature a redesigned interface with improved workflows and visual components across sensor and transmitter setup, pairing, activation, synchronization, communication status monitoring, data displays and alerts. The U.S. launch is targeted for the second half of 2026, followed by availability in Europe in early 2027.

Beyond the initial rollout, the companies plan to collaborate on future software releases, leveraging Welldoc’s AI-powered digital health platform. Potential enhancements include CGM-informed bolus calculations, medication management tools, metabolic tracking capabilities, digital logbooks and educational resources, which could further expand the clinical utility and appeal of the Eversense platform over time.

Favorable Industry Prospect for SENS

Per a report by Future Market Insights, the CGM device market is projected to grow from $12.7 billion in 2025 to $54.6 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Adoption has been driven by growing clinical evidence demonstrating improved outcomes through real-time glucose monitoring and trend analysis.

A Recent Development by SENS

Senseonics recently presented new real-world evidence at the American Diabetes Association 2026 Scientific Sessions, highlighting the strong performance of its Eversense 365 CGM system. The analysis, which included data from 12,360 Eversense 365 sensors in open-loop users and 153 closed-loop users utilizing the twiist AID system, demonstrated sustained accuracy, favorable glucometrics and positive patient outcomes over a full year. The findings build on data previously presented at ATTD 2026 and further validate the differentiated value proposition of Eversense 365, the first and only one-year CGM system.

SENS’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SENS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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