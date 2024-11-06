SenSen Networks Announces Strategic Board Renewal

SenSen Networks Ltd. (AU:SNS) has released an update.

SenSen Networks Limited is undergoing a board renewal program to enhance its growth strategy by seeking new leadership with expertise in finance, audit, and governance. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to continue its positive cash flow trajectory and expand in international markets. Zenon Pasieczny, a long-standing non-executive director, will step down, marking a significant transition in SenSen’s leadership.

