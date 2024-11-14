News & Insights

Sensei Biotherapeutics reports Q3 EPS (29c), consensus (32c)

November 14, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

“The third quarter of 2024 saw significant progress in advancing patient enrollment in the dose expansion portion of the Phase 1 study for SNS-101 across dose levels and patients with primary and acquired resistance to PD-1 inhibitors. Looking ahead, management has focused its attention on preparing for Phase 2 studies,” said John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe SNS-101 has disruptive potential for the treatment of a multitude of cancer indications and for this reason we are making the difficult decision to reduce our headcount to focus our resources on advancing the clinical development of SNS-101. We anticipate that these changes will extend our cash runway into the second quarter of 2026. We look forward to sharing a clinical update focused primarily on the activity profile of SNS-101 and additional details about the design of Phase 2 studies. I want to express my gratitude to all our affected employees for the contributions they have made to the Company.”

