Sendero Resources Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Sendero Resources Corp. has announced the approval of a share consolidation, where ten pre-consolidation shares will convert to one post-consolidation share, effective November 11, 2024. This move will reduce the total number of outstanding shares significantly, maintaining shareholders’ proportional ownership. The company’s name and stock symbol remain unchanged.

