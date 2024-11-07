News & Insights

Sendero Resources Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

November 07, 2024 — 11:34 am EST

Sendero Resources Corp. (TSE:SEND) has released an update.

Sendero Resources Corp. has announced the approval of a share consolidation, where ten pre-consolidation shares will convert to one post-consolidation share, effective November 11, 2024. This move will reduce the total number of outstanding shares significantly, maintaining shareholders’ proportional ownership. The company’s name and stock symbol remain unchanged.

