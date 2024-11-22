Senator Warren calls for investigation of VeriSign, Wired says

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Congressman Jerry Nadler of New York have called on government bodies to investigate what they allege is the “predatory pricing” of .com web addresses by VeriSign (VRSN), the company that administers the .com top-level domain, reported Wired. In a letter to the Department of Justice and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Democrats accuse VeriSign of abusing its market dominance to overcharge customers, the report noted.

