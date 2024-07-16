Senator J.D. Vance's Portfolio

Senator J.D. Vance has been selected as the Republican Vice Presidential nominee. Because Vance is a U.S. Senator, we have information on his stock portfolio and net worth on Quiver. Here’s a look at what he’s holding:



Vance still has many private investments from his days in venture capital. This includes investments in a gene therapy company called Kriya Therapies and a in-space transportation company called Atmos Nuclear and Space. Vance also holds up to $250K in stock in the online video platform Rumble.



Vance appears to be the first Bitcoin holder on a Presidential ticket. We estimate that Vance currently has a position in Bitcoin worth up to $965K. He also has a position in the tech ETF $QQQ that is now estimated to be worth up to $1.8M.



You can track Vance’s full portfolio and net worth on Quiver.

