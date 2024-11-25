News & Insights

Stocks

Semtech Reports Strong Q3 2025 with Record Growth

November 25, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Semtech ( (SMTC) ) has provided an announcement.

Semtech Corporation reported a strong third quarter for fiscal year 2025 with net sales reaching $236.8 million, marking a 10% sequential increase. The company saw record growth in its data center sector, with sales rising by 58% to $43.1 million. Despite a GAAP loss per share of $0.10, Non-GAAP earnings per share hit $0.26, reflecting effective market strategies and a focus on AI-driven demand. The results demonstrate Semtech’s strategic market positioning and commitment to expanding its market share amidst growing technical demands.

Learn more about SMTC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.