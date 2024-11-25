Semtech Reports Strong Q3 2025 with Record Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Semtech Corporation reported a strong third quarter for fiscal year 2025 with net sales reaching $236.8 million, marking a 10% sequential increase. The company saw record growth in its data center sector, with sales rising by 58% to $43.1 million. Despite a GAAP loss per share of $0.10, Non-GAAP earnings per share hit $0.26, reflecting effective market strategies and a focus on AI-driven demand. The results demonstrate Semtech’s strategic market positioning and commitment to expanding its market share amidst growing technical demands.

