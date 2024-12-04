Semtech announces $400M common stock offering

Semtech (SMTC) Corporation announced a proposed underwritten public offering, subject to market conditions, to sell $400M of shares of its common stock. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for the repayment of certain indebtedness under the company’s Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated September 26, 2022, with the lenders party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent. Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SMTC:
- Semtech files automatic mixed securities shelf
- Unpacking Semtech’s (SMTC) Stellar Q3 Results Despite Sizable Debt
- Trump threatens tariffs, Zoom reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Semtech price target raised to $85 from $61 at B. Riley
- Semtech price target raised to $70 from $48 at Craig-Hallum
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.