Semrush Reports Strong Q3 Growth, Raises 2024 Guidance

Semrush Holdings, Inc. ( (SEMR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Semrush Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.
Semrush Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a leading SaaS platform specializing in online visibility management, offering tools for SEO, advertising, content, and social media marketing.
In its latest earnings report, Semrush reported a robust growth in the third quarter of 2024, with a revenue increase of 24% year-over-year, reaching $97.4 million. The company also announced an increase in its annual recurring revenue (ARR) and raised its full-year revenue and non-GAAP operating margin guidance.
Key financial highlights include a non-GAAP income from operations of $12.1 million, up from $7.5 million in the previous year, and an ARR of $401 million. The company also reported a significant increase in its customer base, with over 117,000 paying customers, marking a 10% growth from the previous year. Notably, Semrush’s Enterprise SEO platform has gained traction with major multinational corporations.
Looking ahead, Semrush has a positive outlook, expecting a revenue range of $375 to $376 million for the full year 2024, representing a 22% growth year-over-year. The company aims to maintain its growth momentum while investing in future developments and optimizing operational efficiencies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.