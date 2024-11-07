Semrush reports Q3 EPS 1c, consensus 7c

Reports Q3 revenue $97.4M, consensus $96.65M. “We reported a strong quarter, exceeding our guidance and positioning us to raise our full year 2024 guidance. Revenue growth accelerated, rising 24% year-over-year to $97.4M, and ARR also grew 24% year-over-year, as we focused on growing our core business, while upselling and cross selling our additional offerings. Our portfolio of products is expanding, and we are seeing continued strong initial uptake in the market for our Enterprise SEO solution. We are expanding our leadership position in online visibility and we are succeeding in combining strong durable growth with profitability and free cash flow generation,” said CEO Oleg Shchegolev.

