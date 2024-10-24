Sempra Energy initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of Sempra Energy (SRE) with a Buy rating and $98 price target The market under-appreciates Sempra’s growth potential with shares trailing the XLU by 15% year-to-date, contends the analyst. The firm projects a 9% EPS compound annual growth rate over 2024-28, versus the 6%-8% management target and 7.5% consensus view, the analyst noted.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SRE:
- Sempra Energy price target raised to $89 from $87 at Barclays
- Sempra Energy price target raised to $85 from $80 at Morgan Stanley
- Palantir, Sempra Energy added to US 1 List at BofA
- Bank of America Says It’s Time to Reconsider California Utility Stocks — Here Are 2 Top Picks
- Sempra Energy price target raised to $93 from $90 at BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.