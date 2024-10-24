Sempra Energy initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of Sempra Energy (SRE) with a Buy rating and $98 price target The market under-appreciates Sempra’s growth potential with shares trailing the XLU by 15% year-to-date, contends the analyst. The firm projects a 9% EPS compound annual growth rate over 2024-28, versus the 6%-8% management target and 7.5% consensus view, the analyst noted.

