Semk Holdings Renews Major Agreement with ENS Toys

Semk Holdings International Limited (HK:2250) has released an update.

Semk Holdings International Limited has entered into a renewed Merchandise Supply Framework Agreement with ENS Toys, a company linked to Executive Director Mr. Hui, for 2025. This agreement allows Semk Holdings to purchase merchandise, including apparel and toys, up to HK$36 million, and is subject to approval due to its status as a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. An Extraordinary General Meeting will be held for shareholders to vote on this agreement.

