ON Semiconductor Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 9 options trades for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) summing a total amount of $286,528.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 215,248.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $75.0 for ON Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.75 $7.65 $7.65 $65.00 $55.0K 1.3K 1 ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.95 $39.55 $39.95 $35.00 $43.9K 169 11 ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.45 $60.00 $41.0K 3.5K 198 ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.05 $5.7 $5.7 $60.00 $32.5K 1.1K 0 ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $60.00 $31.3K 1.3K 2

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

In light of the recent options history for ON Semiconductor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ON Semiconductor Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,522,724, with ON's price down by -1.8%, positioned at $70.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. What The Experts Say On ON Semiconductor

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $84.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on ON Semiconductor with a target price of $75. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $90. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $77. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $88. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ON Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

