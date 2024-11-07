Semiconductor Manufacturing International Boosts Board Leadership

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (HK:0981) has released an update.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has announced key board appointments, including Mr. Huang Dengshan as a non-executive director and Professor Chen Xinyuan as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee. These strategic appointments are expected to enhance governance and align with the company’s growth objectives, potentially impacting investor confidence.

