Sembcorp and PT PLN Partner for Major Green Hydrogen Project

October 21, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Sembcorp Industries (SG:U96) has released an update.

Sembcorp Industries and PT PLN Energi Primer Indonesia have signed a joint development agreement to establish Southeast Asia’s largest green hydrogen project in Sumatra, Indonesia. This initiative aims to create a green hydrogen hub connecting Sumatra, the Riau Islands, and Singapore, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy in the region. The project is currently moving into detailed engineering and commercial structuring, following a successful feasibility study.

