News & Insights

Stocks

Sellas Life Sciences to present data from Phase 2a trial of SLS009

November 05, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS) Group announced that data from its Phase 2a trial of SLS009, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia will be presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition, which is being held on December 7 -10, 2024, in San Diego, California. The study enrolled 30 patients across three dosing levels of SLS009:45 mg IV QW, DL2: 60 mg IV QW, and DL3: 30 mg IV BIW. SLS009 was well-tolerated across the DLs tested with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Among 29 evaluable pts, 16 had greater than or equal to50% reduction in bone marrow blasts compared to baseline. Nine patients achieved an overall response, including 5 who achieved CR/CRi. The response rates per dose level were 10% in DL1, 33% in DL2, and 50% in DL3. All 9 responders had AML- Myelodysplasia Related and 8/15 pts with somatic MR mutations responded. Among those with ASXL1 mutations, 5/9 achieved an overall response. 2/9 with TP53 mutations achieved a response including one patient with concomitant TP53 and ASXL1 mutation who had an ongoing response at data cut-off. Fifteen patients were still alive at the time of the data cutoff and the median OS for the trial has not been reached.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.