Sellas Announces Positive Data From Preclinical Studies Of SLS009

November 27, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sellas Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS), Wednesday announced positive data from preclinical studies identifying ASXL1 mutation as key predictor of SLS009, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, response in solid cancers.

The data revealed that high SLS009 efficacy was observed in 67 percent of ASXL1 mutated cell lines compared to 0 percent in non-ASXL1 mutated cancer.

In colorectal carcinomas with high-level microsatellite instability, and non-small cell lung cancer, high efficacy was observed in ASXL1 mutated cell lines compared to the non-ASXL1 mutated cell lines.

The biotechnology company added that SLS009 outperformed positive control in 5 out of 9 cell lines, establishing itself as a highly effective therapeutic candidate.

Currently, Sellas's stock is moving up 2.49 percent, to $1.23 on the Nasdaq.

