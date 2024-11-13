SelfWealth Ltd Receives Competing Acquisition Offers

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Ltd has received two acquisition proposals, one from AxiCorp Financial Services offering $0.23 per share and another from Bell Financial Group offering $0.22 per share, both aiming to acquire 100% of SelfWealth shares through a scheme of arrangement. Axi, a global online brokerage firm, is ready to proceed swiftly with negotiations without requiring due diligence. Shareholders are advised that there is no certainty either proposal will lead to a binding agreement.

