SELECTIRENTE Approves Dividend Increase and Board Renewals

Selectirente SA (FR:SELER) has released an update.

SELECTIRENE’s Mixed General Meeting on May 31, 2024, saw a strong shareholder turnout, approving all resolutions including a dividend increase to €4 per share for fiscal year 2023. The meeting also renewed the mandates of five Supervisory Board members and maintained the management’s authority on share issuance and capital operations. The company, a specialist in local retail premises, boasts a robust real estate portfolio mainly concentrated in inner Paris.

For further insights into FR:SELER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.