SELECTIRENTE Approves Dividend Increase and Board Renewals

May 31, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Selectirente SA (FR:SELER) has released an update.

SELECTIRENE’s Mixed General Meeting on May 31, 2024, saw a strong shareholder turnout, approving all resolutions including a dividend increase to €4 per share for fiscal year 2023. The meeting also renewed the mandates of five Supervisory Board members and maintained the management’s authority on share issuance and capital operations. The company, a specialist in local retail premises, boasts a robust real estate portfolio mainly concentrated in inner Paris.

