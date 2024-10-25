News & Insights

Select Water Solutions raises quarterly dividend 17% to 7c per share

October 25, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Select Water Solutions (WTTR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 7c per share of Class A common stock, a 17% increase, to be paid on November 15 to holders of record as of the close of business on November 5. A comparable distribution of 7c per unit has also been approved to the unitholders of SES Holdings, LLC, which will be subject to the same payment and record dates.

