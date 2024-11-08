News & Insights

Select Water Solutions price target raised to $17 from $14 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Select Water Solutions (WTTR) to $17 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Management has proven Select Water Solutions can: co-dominate U.S. shale’s secular production solutions; leverage opportunity to transform its business model into a reliable, predictable, and profitable revenue; and earn and return a meaningful amount of free-cash-flow, the analyst tells investors.

