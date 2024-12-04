News & Insights

Sekisui House to Spin Off After-Sales Service Unit

December 04, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Sekisui House (JP:1928) has released an update.

Sekisui House has announced plans to spin off its after-sales service business into a new entity called Sekisui House Support Plus, effective February 1, 2025. This move aims to enhance and expand the company’s housing business by adding value to home support services, thereby increasing customer Lifetime Value. The reorganization is part of Sekisui House’s strategy for stable growth in Japan and aligns with its long-term vision to make homes the happiest place by 2050.

