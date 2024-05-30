News & Insights

SEI Investments’ Shareholder Approvals and Dividend Declaration

May 30, 2024 — 03:01 pm EDT

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has shared an announcement.

On May 29, 2024, SEI Investments Company’s shareholders approved the 2024 Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan and adopted an Executive Severance and Change of Control Plan, outlining benefits for executives under various termination scenarios. Directors were elected, executive compensation was approved, and KPMG LLP was ratified as the independent accountants for 2024. Additionally, a dividend of $0.46 per share was declared, payable in June 2024.

