SEI Investments Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) reported what executives described as an “outstanding” second quarter of 2026, with quarterly records for revenue, adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

Chief Executive Officer Ryan Hicke said revenue rose 15% from the prior year, adjusted operating profit increased 36% and adjusted EPS grew 38%. Hicke told analysts the results reflected changes made over the past several years, including more disciplined capital allocation, an evolved value proposition and execution of strategic goals laid out at the company’s investor day.

“This quarter is less about what happened during the last three months and more a reflection of the changes we have made over the past few years,” Hicke said.

Operating Leverage Drives Earnings Growth

Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer Sean Denham said the increase in adjusted EPS was driven primarily by core operating performance, including mid-teens revenue growth, 500 basis points of margin expansion and a 3% reduction in share count.

The quarter also included investment-related gains. Denham said SEI’s consolidated co-investment in an LSV hedge fund contributed $7.5 million through the net gain on variable interest entities line item. He said SEI invested $50 million in that strategy last year, and it has generated more than $12 million of gains over the last 12 months after excluding non-controlling interests. SEI also recognized nearly $4 million of mark-to-market gains across several other co-investments during the quarter.

Denham said revenue and operating profit increased across most of SEI’s businesses. Investment Managers Services generated 17% revenue growth, reflecting the conversion of prior sales into revenue. Private Banking revenue increased 11%, driven by growth within the existing client base. Advisors revenue rose 30%, benefiting from higher market values and the contribution from Stratos.

Institutional was the exception, with operating profit roughly flat from the prior year as SEI continued investing in asset management initiatives.

Sales Events Remain Elevated

SEI reported $43 million of sales events during the quarter, following a record $67 million in the first quarter. Year-to-date sales events totaled $110 million.

Hicke said Investment Managers Services generated more than $32 million of sales events, driven by both new client wins and expanded relationships with existing clients. Denham said about three-quarters of IMS sales events came from alternative investments.

Private Banking produced more than $13 million of sales events, with activity tied to new regional bank wins, conversions from TRUST 3000 to the SEI Wealth Platform, and demand for professional services, including SEI Data Cloud. Denham said Private Banking also executed contract renewals representing $13 million of annualized revenue during the quarter, following $34 million in the first quarter.

Across Advisors and Institutional, net sales events were modestly negative. Denham said SEI continues to see demand for newer offerings such as ETFs and separately managed accounts, though those products generally carry lower fee rates than traditional mutual funds.

Private Markets, ETFs and Stratos Highlight Growth Plans

Hicke pointed to several growth investments that he said currently contribute little to financial results but could become meaningful over time. One focus is expanding private markets into retail and retirement channels. He said SEI’s registered transfer agency, fund administration platform and trust company create a “full-stack capability” for managers seeking administration, transfer agency, investor servicing, compliance and operational infrastructure.

Hicke said SEI believes its retail alternatives and private markets retirement initiatives have the potential to become a business generating more than $100 million of annual run-rate revenue within five years.

SEI also continues to expand its asset management strategy. Hicke said the company launched its latest active factor ETF, SEUS, bringing its ETF lineup to 10 funds. He said SEI’s ETF business has grown from $3 billion to more than $8 billion over the past 12 months. He also cited SEI’s recently announced partnership with Carlyle as an example of product development tied to market opportunity.

Stratos, SEI’s advisor-focused platform, also remains a focus. Hicke said SEI advisors are showing interest in succession, liquidity and growth solutions without leaving the company’s ecosystem. Denham said Stratos contributed $21 million of revenue in the quarter, up 11% from the first quarter, and generated $2 million of operating profit before non-controlling interests. Excluding acquisition-related intangible amortization, Stratos EBITDA exceeded $9 million.

Technology and AI Investments Continue

Management also emphasized investments in data, automation and artificial intelligence. Hicke said enhancements to SEI Data Cloud and the IMS platform are helping clients access information faster, simplify integrations, reduce operational complexity and make better use of data.

Sneha Shah, a member of SEI’s executive management team, said clients are asking SEI for help as they rethink operating models and evaluate where to use partners. She said SEI is seeing demand for SEI Data Cloud services and professional services tied to AI readiness.

Denham said SEI’s relationship with IBM is intended to support automation and help the company co-create agents for labor-intensive processes. Hicke said the IBM relationship is an enterprise-wide initiative, starting with IMS and expanding to other areas of the company.

Capital Returns and Outlook

SEI ended the quarter with nearly $400 million of cash. The company repurchased $112 million of stock during the quarter at an average price of $87. Denham said repurchase activity was lower than in the first quarter, when market volatility created what SEI viewed as a significant opportunity, but said the company expects repurchases to increase from second-quarter levels.

Asked about balancing buybacks with acquisitions, Denham said SEI has roughly a $600 million revolving credit facility that is essentially untouched, giving the company capacity to support M&A activity, including Stratos-related opportunities.

SEI did not provide formal guidance. In response to an analyst question about sustaining low- to mid-teens revenue growth, Hicke said the company does not give guidance but described pipelines as “as strong as they’ve ever been” and said management is encouraged by what it sees for second-half revenue.

About SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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