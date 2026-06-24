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SEGRO Rejects Combination Proposal By Prologis

June 24, 2026 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) announced the Board of SEGRO unequivocally rejected the combination proposal. On 16 June 2026, the company sent a letter to the Board of SEGRO plc setting out the terms of an indicative all-share proposal, pursuant to which Prologis would acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of SEGRO.

Under the terms of the combination, SEGRO shareholders would receive for each SEGRO share: 0.084 new Prologis shares. The combination implies a value of 925 pence for each SEGRO share and values SEGRO's entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately 12.6 billion pounds. Prologis urged SEGRO shareholders to encourage the SEGRO Board to engage with Prologis to allow a binding offer to be put to SEGRO shareholders for their consideration.

At last close, SEGRO was trading at 742.00 pence, down 0.30%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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