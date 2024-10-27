Sega Sammy’s Sonic X Shadow Generations Hits Sales Milestone

Sega Sammy Holdings (JP:6460) has released an update.

Sega Sammy Holdings has announced that their latest game, Sonic X Shadow Generations, has surpassed one million units in global sales just days after its release. This new title combines elements of classic Sonic gameplay with a fresh perspective featuring the character Shadow, appealing to a broad audience with support in 12 languages. Sega is focusing on expanding the Sonic brand through various media and merchandise, including upcoming releases of a mobile game and a new Sonic movie.

For further insights into JP:6460 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.