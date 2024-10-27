News & Insights

Sega Sammy’s Sonic X Shadow Generations Hits Sales Milestone

October 27, 2024 — 11:22 pm EDT

Sega Sammy Holdings (JP:6460) has released an update.

Sega Sammy Holdings has announced that their latest game, Sonic X Shadow Generations, has surpassed one million units in global sales just days after its release. This new title combines elements of classic Sonic gameplay with a fresh perspective featuring the character Shadow, appealing to a broad audience with support in 12 languages. Sega is focusing on expanding the Sonic brand through various media and merchandise, including upcoming releases of a mobile game and a new Sonic movie.

