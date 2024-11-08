Sega Sammy Holdings: Mixed Financial Results in 2024

Sega Sammy Holdings ( (SGAMF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sega Sammy Holdings presented to its investors.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, operates primarily in the entertainment and gaming sectors, offering a diverse array of products ranging from video games to pachinko machines. In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2024, the company reported a decline in overall net sales compared to the previous year, primarily attributed to a drop in pachislot and pachinko machine sales. However, the entertainment content segment showed robust growth, driven by strong performance in consumer and animation areas. Notably, ‘Persona 5 Royal (Remaster)’ and ‘Unicorn Overlord’ contributed significantly to sales, alongside successful movie releases such as ‘Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram.’ Despite the decline in sales, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 31.1%, reflecting strategic improvements and cost efficiencies. Looking ahead, Sega Sammy plans to continue leveraging its strong IP portfolio and expand its gaming business, aiming for sustained growth and shareholder returns.

