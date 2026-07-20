Seer Rejects CEO Farohkzad's Acquisition Bid

(RTTNews) - Seer Inc. (SEER), a life sciences company, on Monday announced that the Special Committee appointed to evaluate the acquisition offer by CEO Omid Farokhzad has unanimously rejected the proposal.

On July 1, 2026, the company received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from CEO and founder Farokhzad to purchase all of Seer's outstanding Class A shares at $2.45 per share, plus two separate contingent value rights.

The Special Committee formed to determine the validity of the offer concluded that the proposal undervalued the company's potential and long-term prospects.

The company continues to manufacture proprietary proteomics technology for use in research, including the Proteograph suite, which has been widely utilized in cell culture studies and other workflows.

SEER close Friday at $2.17, down 1.46%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $2.13, down 1.84%.

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