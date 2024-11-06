Seer, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Seer, Inc. ( (SEER) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Seer, Inc. presented to its investors.

Seer, Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a new proteomics platform that integrates advanced nanoparticle technology for comprehensive proteome analysis, aiming to transform biological research.

The company reported its third quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting its strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific and substantial interest in its Proteograph Product Suite, despite a slight dip in revenue compared to the previous year.

Seer achieved a revenue of $4.0 million, reflecting a 3% decrease from the same period last year, attributed to a drop in related party and grant revenue. However, the company’s product revenue saw an increase, reaching $3.1 million. The partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific is expected to amplify the reach and impact of its Proteograph Product Suite, which has been showcased in various scientific forums. Operating expenses decreased, largely due to reduced employee and stock-based compensation costs, while the net loss stood at $21.3 million.

Seer ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position, having $312 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. The company remains optimistic about the full year 2024, maintaining its revenue guidance between $13 to $15 million. This strategic focus and financial stability position Seer to continue advancing its innovative proteomics technology.

