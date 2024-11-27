News & Insights

Seeing Machines Passes AGM Resolutions, Advances Safety Tech

November 27, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Seeing Machines (GB:SEE) has released an update.

Seeing Machines Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing transport safety through cutting-edge AI-powered technology. As a leader in vision-based monitoring systems, the company continues to innovate in various sectors including automotive and aviation. This advancement positions Seeing Machines as a significant player in theglobal marketfor driver monitoring systems.

