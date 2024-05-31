Seed Innovations Cheers Portfolio Company’s Growth

News & Insights

May 31, 2024

Seed Innovations Limited GBP (GB:SEED) has released an update.

Seed Innovations Limited celebrates a successful year for its portfolio company, Little Green Pharma Ltd, which reported a 29% surge in annual revenue to A$25.6 million and a 5% improvement in losses after tax. With the launch of 16 new products, expansion to 11 distribution countries, and significant debt reduction, the company shows a marked improvement in financial health and operational growth. SEED Innovations Ltd holds a 2.43% share in Little Green Pharma, reflecting confidence in its investment choice.

