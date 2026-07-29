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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold VUG

July 29, 2026 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 69 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VUG) was held by 32 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VUG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Moment Partners LLC Existing +4,750+$76
Alteri Wealth LLC Existing +13,339+$219
Slagle Financial LLC Existing +5,503+$130
NWF Advisory Services Inc. Existing +146,096+$2,650
Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +17,461+$279
Heritage Investment Group Inc. Existing +12,189+$2,181
Richwood Investment Advisors LLC NEW +880+$270
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Existing +560,347+$90,328
Klingman & Associates LLC Existing +129,066+$16,425
Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Existing +640+$10
AMG Asset Management Group Inc. Existing +25,640+$2,853
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Existing +7,561,600+$95,480
Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Existing +59,134+$819
MV Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$2,440
FF Advisors LLC Existing +105,571-$5,396
Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. Existing +5,065+$46
Aua Capital Management LLC Existing +54,214+$8,027
Weaver Consulting Group Existing +34,637+$5,842
Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Existing +30,542+$456
WP Advisors LLC Existing +6,760+$109
Anson Capital Inc. Existing +3,906+$67
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Existing +30,362+$478
Keystone Financial Group Existing +115,105+$2,404
EMC Capital Management NEW +187,584+$16,159
Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Existing +221,089+$3,266
FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Existing +7,606+$156
Elgethun Capital Management Existing +9,265+$149
Waterloo Capital L.P. Existing +16,508+$1,154
Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Existing +57,465+$934
Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Existing -60-$803
NBT Bank N.A. Existing +3,602+$20
Prosperity Advisers LLC Existing +164,332+$2,940
Aggregate Change: +9,590,198+$245,288

In terms of shares owned, we count 28 of the above funds having increased existing VUG positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 1 having decreased their position and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VUG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VUG at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 3,024 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VUG shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VUG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 136,458,568 shares in the aggregate, from 222,658,782 down to 86,200,214 for a share count decline of approximately -61.29%. The overall top three funds holding VUG on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of VUG Held
1.Mather Group LLC. 15,202,294
2.Truist Financial Corp 6,330,358
3.Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. 4,180,396
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VUG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VUG).

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Further VUG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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