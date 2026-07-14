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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold VTV

July 14, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 63 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) was held by 38 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VTV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Existing +116,495+$31,479
Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Existing +4+$38
Optivise Advisory Services LLC Existing +16,773+$4,194
Martel Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,518,100+$144,465
Dorato Capital Management Existing +2,301+$693
Thompson Investment Management Inc. Existing +12,819+$1,473
Planned Solutions Inc. Existing UNCH+$78
First Hawaiian Bank Existing +244,487+$76,329
Orin Green Financial LLC NEW +147,113+$22,935
Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Existing +353,471+$113,297
Howland Capital Management LLC Existing +160,423+$75,313
Riverbridge Partners LLC Existing +22,413+$5,545
Holland Advisory Services Inc. Existing +8,862+$3,182
Genesis Private Wealth LLC Existing +139,433+$21,182
DeDora Capital Inc. NEW +495,199+$75,498
Eagle Capital Management LLC NEW +27,776+$6,839
Sheets Smith Wealth Management Existing +157,353+$62,599
Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. NEW +7,726+$1,747
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC NEW +3,950+$340
Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +7,034+$2,165
Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC NEW +54,046+$11,679
Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Existing +288,314+$46,282
Frankly Finances LLC NEW +84+$18
Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Existing +338,309+$114,326
Brady Family Wealth LLC NEW +2,413+$208
Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Existing +219+$293
HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +380,820+$39,765
Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Existing +12+$196
Falcon Wealth Planning Existing +803,329+$92,303
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC NEW +824+$566
Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Existing +228,708+$50,540
Sound Stewardship LLC NEW +13,837+$4,287
FCG Investment Co NEW +25,111+$4,882
RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +486,749+$74,096
Red Door Wealth Management LLC Existing +75,193+$34,356
Capital Advantage Inc. Existing +244,844+$45,734
Stenger Family Office LLC Existing +11,977+$3,482
OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Existing +27,511+$5,263
Aggregate Change: +6,424,032+$1,177,667

In terms of shares owned, we count 25 of the above funds having increased existing VTV positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 12 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VTV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VTV at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 579 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VTV shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VTV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 386,522 shares in the aggregate, from 10,115,102 up to 10,501,624 for a share count increase of approximately 3.82%. The overall top three funds holding VTV on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of VTV Held
1.Everhart Financial Group Inc. 896,315
2.Thrive Wealth Management LLC 869,143
3.Foster Group Inc. 595,455
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VTV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Further VTV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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