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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold VOO

July 27, 2026 — 03:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 63 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VOO) was held by 38 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VOO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Ariston Services Group Existing +9,476+$6,508
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. Existing +8,551+$20,997
OmniStar Financial Group Inc. NEW +311+$214
Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Existing +323,148+$36,856
Tempo Wealth LLC Existing +84+$1,118
Facet Wealth Inc. Existing +10,215+$9,740
New Hampshire Trust Existing +1,272+$330
Private Wealth Management Group LLC Existing -72+$20
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Existing +1,179,762+$454,271
Wealth Management Nebraska Existing -10+$163
Tufton Capital Management Existing +230+$230
Ellenbecker Investment Group Existing +13+$66
NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Existing +403+$1,719
Bare Financial Services Inc Existing +12+$10
Westside Investment Management Inc. Existing +66+$52
Allen Capital Group LLC Existing +5,768+$1,567
Peterson Wealth Services Existing +34+$282
TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Existing -4,887+$3,605
Prospera Capital Management LLC Existing +16,379+$13,327
Global Assets Advisory LLC Existing -8,952-$4,370
Align Financial LLC Existing +2,768+$604
FFT Wealth Management LLC Existing +2+$99
Hegarty Advisors LLC Existing -1,045+$1,477
Schear Investment Advisers LLC Existing -103+$303
Third View Private Wealth LLC Existing +1,672+$1,358
Dudley Capital Management LLC Existing +54+$203
Nottingham Advisors Inc. Existing +23+$2,713
Miramar Capital LLC NEW +4,462+$563
LGL Partners LLC NEW +2,181+$1,063
Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Existing -460+$245
Evermay Wealth Management LLC Existing -12,991+$1,641
S&A Financial Services Inc. Existing -319+$67
Raffa Wealth Management LLC Existing +26+$854
Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Existing +243+$458
Opulen Financial Group LLC Existing -94+$530
TKG Advisors LLC Existing +84,853+$18,378
Private Advisor Group LLC Existing -65,141-$17,953
Center For Asset Management LLC Existing +950+$2,549
Aggregate Change: +1,558,884+$561,857

In terms of shares owned, we count 24 of the above funds having increased existing VOO positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 11 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VOO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VOO at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,527 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VOO shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VOO. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 35,759,204 shares in the aggregate, from 41,502,513 down to 5,743,309 for a share count decline of approximately -86.16%. The overall top three funds holding VOO on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of VOO Held
1.GoalVest Advisory LLC 302,452
2.ALM First Financial Advisors LLC 285,434
3.Global Wealth Strategies & Associates 210,745
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VOO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VOO).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Further VOO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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