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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold TSLA

July 13, 2026 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 50 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) was held by 38 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TSLA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Existing +5,538+$6,224
Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$4
AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Existing +9,297+$13,528
Main Street Group LTD Existing -208-$2
Gleason Group Inc. Existing +138+$189
Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Existing +522+$307
Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Existing -492-$144
CGC Financial Services LLC Existing +231+$119
Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Existing -56+$24
Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Existing UNCH+$41
Southland Equity Partners LLC Existing +117+$384
Purus Wealth Management LLC Existing -60+$286
Baskin Financial Services Inc. Existing UNCH+$47
SteelPeak Wealth LLC Existing +30,354+$23,785
Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Existing -1,319+$224
Woodstock Corp Existing -5+$27
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Existing -656+$2,553
Viking Fund Management LLC Existing UNCH+$220
Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Existing -65+$153
DAVENPORT & Co LLC Existing +1,131+$2,884
Avondale Wealth Management Existing +79+$309
Godsey & Gibb Inc. Existing +210+$114
Perennial Advisors LLC Existing +20+$56
Friedenthal Financial Existing UNCH+$4
Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Existing UNCH+$57
First City Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$30
Independence Bank of Kentucky Existing -7+$38
MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +586+$622
Echo45 Advisors LLC Existing -232-$22
BOS Asset Management LLC Existing +264+$176
Decision Investments Inc. Existing UNCH+$39
Pacifica Partners Inc. Existing +10+$17
Strong Tower Advisory Services Existing -1,342+$1,139
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Existing -1,275-$254
Northwest Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,051+$1,256
Augustine Asset Management Inc. Existing -2+$48
Wedmont Private Capital Existing +366+$3,758
Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Existing -83+$112
Aggregate Change: +44,112+$58,352

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing TSLA positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 14 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TSLA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TSLA at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 579 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TSLA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TSLA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 169,804 shares in the aggregate, from 10,070,101 down to 9,900,297 for a share count decline of approximately -1.69%. The overall top three funds holding TSLA on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of TSLA Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 3,278,968
2.Hyperion Asset Management Ltd 1,228,138
3.Cardano Risk Management B.V. 861,418
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TSLA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA).

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Further TSLA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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