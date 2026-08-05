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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold SDY

August 05, 2026 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 50 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) was held by 27 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SDY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
PDS Planning Inc Existing +9,671+$543
Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +1,855+$527
Weinberger Asset Management Inc NEW +14,654+$1,473
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Existing +5,348+$4,387
Cynosure Group LLC NEW +234,630+$14,263
National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives NEW +9,536,000+$838,024
Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC NEW +7,276+$667
Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Existing +240,718+$14,497
Fifth Third Bancorp Existing +3,623,691+$249,294
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Existing +270,377+$39,972
Wrapmanager Inc. NEW +1,369,929+$66,794
Maseco LLP NEW +37,038+$2,307
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Existing +210,952+$16,758
Adkins Seale Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$128
DDD Partners LLC Existing +297,682+$26,183
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Existing UNCH+$11
White Pine Capital LLC Existing +52+$79
SHUTTLEWORTH & Co NEW +58,247+$5,119
King Wealth Management Group Existing +3,545+$440
Fortune 45 LLC NEW +505,866+$17,213
Americana Partners LLC Existing +73,180+$5,297
Gentry Private Wealth LLC NEW +266,219+$18,319
WBH Advisory Inc. NEW +1,600,301+$109,190
Prudent Man Advisors LLC NEW +111,932+$9,524
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP NEW +52,296+$5,047
Promethium Advisors LLC NEW +131,967+$13,115
United Capital Management of KS Inc. NEW +142,599+$22,566
Aggregate Change: +18,806,025+$1,481,737

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing SDY positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 15 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SDY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SDY at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 4,102 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SDY shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SDY. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 9,116,541 shares in the aggregate, from 15,152,483 down to 6,035,942 for a share count decline of approximately -60.17%. The overall top three funds holding SDY on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of SDY Held
1.Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC 2,894,421
2.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 1,111,642
3.Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. 181,578
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SDY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY).

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Further SDY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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