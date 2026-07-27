Markets
QUAL

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold QUAL

July 27, 2026 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 63 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Ishares Msci USA Quality Factor Etf (Symbol: QUAL) was held by 39 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in QUAL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Existing +19,531+$2,209
Blume Capital Management Inc. NEW +67,397+$9,535
Concord Asset Management LLC VA NEW +173,464+$14,202
QTR Family Wealth LLC NEW +33,532+$4,253
Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +866,514+$111,733
New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC NEW +2,333+$195
Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Existing +322,505+$47,710
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Existing +1,043+$293
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Existing +4,738+$3,321
Mather Group LLC. Existing +12,475,436+$1,117,763
Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc NEW +33,789+$5,088
Hoey Investments Inc. Existing +24,166+$3,722
Childress Capital Advisors LLC NEW +120,097+$15,989
Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +306,709+$32,996
Trueblood Wealth Management LLC NEW +74,419+$8,971
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC NEW +1,077,638+$115,790
Seed Wealth Management Inc. NEW +31,380+$2,329
Torrey Growth & Income Advisors NEW +7,509+$1,837
Searle & CO. NEW +33,619+$4,203
McGuire Investment Group LLC NEW +1,326,747+$64,508
Concord Wealth Partners NEW +146+$32
Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +356,593+$57,104
Tandem Investment Partners LLC NEW +13,948+$1,466
Grey Ledge Advisors LLC Existing +2,370+$298
Broussard Financial Group LLC NEW +147,829+$8,584
Planning Strategies Inc. NEW +19,895+$3,415
Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Existing -748+$3,175
Basso Capital Management L.P. Existing +875,091+$97,247
Caprock Group LLC Existing +1,686,271+$246,070
SFI Advisors LLC NEW +167,976+$19,856
Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Existing +1,502,746+$201,063
3EDGE Asset Management LP NEW +4,545,466+$451,862
PUREfi Wealth LLC Existing +247,730+$28,641
J. Team Financial Inc. NEW +46,378+$3,159
Seneca Financial Advisors LLC NEW +682,712+$75,378
Providence First Trust Co Existing -684+$238
Claret Asset Management Corp NEW +115,800+$2,373
Dynamic Financial Group NEW +597,882+$63,371
Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. NEW +22,050+$2,591
Aggregate Change: +28,032,017+$2,832,570

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing QUAL positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 2 having decreased their positions and 24 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the QUAL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held QUAL at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,527 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of QUAL shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for QUAL. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 22,410,736 shares in the aggregate, from 26,711,794 down to 4,301,058 for a share count decline of approximately -83.90%. The overall top three funds holding QUAL on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of QUAL Held
1.Foster Group Inc. 765,906
2.Howard Financial Services LTD. 513,557
3.Sax Wealth Advisors LLC 465,970
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding QUAL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Ishares Msci USA Quality Factor Etf (Symbol: QUAL).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Further QUAL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
QUAL Videos-> QUAL Options Chain-> Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QUAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.