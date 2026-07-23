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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold MS

July 23, 2026 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 63 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) was held by 23 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Equitable Trust Co. Existing -71+$102
High Note Wealth LLC Existing +11+$11
Alley Investment Management Company LLC Existing -2,539+$2,486
Arcataur Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$204
GGM Financial LLC Existing +4+$40
Red Reef Advisors LLC Existing -300+$34
Evergreen Capital Management LLC Existing +5,891+$1,911
Kearns & Associates LLC Existing UNCH+$67
E&G Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$365
Guilbault Capital LLC Existing -186+$99
Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +1,555+$325
Naples Global Advisors LLC Existing +15+$144
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Existing +3,625+$1,303
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Existing -81+$42
Sivia Capital Partners LLC Existing +2,110+$497
Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Existing -1,598+$464
Griffin Asset Management Inc. Existing -295+$1,150
Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Existing -1,051+$657
Tanager Wealth Management LLP Existing +185+$176
Strid Group LLC NEW +1,118+$234
Greenline Wealth Management LLC NEW +1,012+$211
Financial Consulate Inc. Existing +85+$21
Welch Group LLC Existing UNCH+$103
Aggregate Change: +9,490+$10,646

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing MS positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 8 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MS at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,005 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MS shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MS. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 6,995,092 shares in the aggregate, from 19,750,020 down to 12,754,928 for a share count decline of approximately -35.42%. The overall top three funds holding MS on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of MS Held
1.Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 1,833,588
2.Hamlin Capital Management LLC 1,178,300
3.Handelsbanken Fonder AB 526,074
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS).

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Further MS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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