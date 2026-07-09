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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold JPM

July 09, 2026 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 52 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) was held by 40 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JPM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +2,979+$1,088
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Existing -2+$175
Cardano Risk Management B.V. Existing -5,284+$27,727
Everpar Advisors LLC Existing +551+$1,319
Ehrlich Financial Group Existing -56+$83
Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Existing -320+$1,130
Avity Investment Management Inc. Existing -1,045+$2,879
Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Existing +472+$211
Sage Investment Advisers LLC Existing +43+$401
Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Existing +6+$88
Independence Financial Advisors LLC Existing +5+$133
MKT Advisors LLC Existing +31+$115
Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Existing +915+$908
Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +29+$126
Hall Laurie J Trustee Existing -153+$118
C2C Wealth Management LLC NEW +622+$204
Edge Wealth Management LLC Existing -2,085+$2,213
Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Existing -1,234+$389
Procyon Advisors LLC Existing -1,443+$1,487
New England Research & Management Inc. Existing -725-$6
Cypress Financial Planning LLC Existing +237+$156
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Existing +458+$407
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,625+$1,461
Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Existing +21+$59
Vilga Financial Planning LLC Existing +48+$88
Towerpoint Wealth LLC Existing UNCH+$54
Bath Savings Trust Co Existing +555+$453
Wincap Financial LLC Existing -57+$225
Werlinich Asset Management LLC Existing +25+$1,177
SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Existing -6,117-$1,316
American State Bank Iowa Existing +173+$315
Sapient Capital LLC Existing -14,756+$7,353
Winter & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH+$40
Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Existing +3,488+$3,259
Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Existing +287+$804
Freestate Advisors LLC Existing -33+$38
Marotta Asset Management Existing +16+$59
Northbridge Financial Group LLC Existing +181+$108
Parisi Gray Wealth Management Existing -321+$849
Cullen Investment Group LTD. Existing -1,279+$2,585
Aggregate Change: -22,143+$58,962

In terms of shares owned, we count 21 of the above funds having increased existing JPM positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 16 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JPM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JPM at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 303 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JPM shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JPM. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 234,213 shares in the aggregate, from 6,863,283 down to 6,629,070 for a share count decline of approximately -3.41%. The overall top three funds holding JPM on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of JPM Held
1.Czech National Bank 762,691
2.Sarasin & Partners LLP 602,262
3.PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab 550,820
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JPM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM).

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Further JPM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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