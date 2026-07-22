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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold BSV

July 22, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 66 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Short Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BSV) was held by 34 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BSV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Peoples Financial Services CORP. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Existing +36,923+$2,094
Bourgeon Capital Management LLC NEW +29,463+$2,260
Oak Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +90,593+$6,650
Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Existing +108+$9
ABLE Financial Group LLC Existing UNCH-$5
International Assets Investment Management LLC Existing +34,487+$2,553
Penney Financial LLC Existing -31-$5
Floyd Financial Group LLC NEW +56,785+$4,128
Evensky & Katz LLC Existing +1,388,643+$80,930
Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC NEW +81,407+$5,611
Slow Capital Inc. Existing +4,032+$270
Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC NEW +332,487+$17,615
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,745+$207
Altura Wealth Advisors Inc. NEW +298,902+$21,942
Networth Advisors LLC NEW +223+$17
Legacy Wealth Partners LLC Existing +37,373+$2,711
Presilium Private Wealth LLC Existing +2,091,765+$304,169
Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC NEW +4,955+$380
Harbor Group Inc. NEW +67,028+$9,189
Sage Investment Counsel LLC NEW +20,398+$4,843
Telos Capital Management Inc. NEW +145,380+$48,266
Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Existing +34,675+$3,656
SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Existing +195,643+$12,006
Lmcg Investments LLC NEW +194,400+$51,213
Western Financial Corp CA NEW +2,821+$985
Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. NEW +1,180+$437
SFG Wealth Management LLC. NEW +4,735+$2,299
Arlington Financial Advisors LLC NEW +20,530+$2,138
Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC NEW +848,924+$126,585
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Existing +768,347+$105,149
Columbus Macro LLC NEW +104,796+$26,691
Wealth Management Resources Inc. NEW +23,120+$5,038
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC NEW +52,338+$15,914
Aggregate Change: +6,975,175+$865,945

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing BSV positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 1 having decreased their position and 20 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BSV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BSV at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,767 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BSV shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BSV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,720,610 shares in the aggregate, from 26,257,929 up to 27,978,539 for a share count increase of approximately 6.55%. The overall top three funds holding BSV on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of BSV Held
1.Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC 3,631,159
2.Apella Capital LLC 1,579,884
3.DAVENPORT & Co LLC 1,244,826
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BSV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Short Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BSV).

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Further BSV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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