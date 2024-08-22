See What the Average American Family Takes Home After Taxes in Every State

“In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes,” Benjamin Franklin once famously said.

All of these years later, he’s still spot on. No matter how lucrative your job is, paying taxes is unavoidable. How much you’ll pay Uncle Sam depends not just on the income bracket you are in, but also on where you live, as every state has its approach to taxes.

A big question is: How much does the average American household take home after taxes? It’s a complicated question because of the location factor and the fact that every state has a different median income. With exclusive new research, GOBankingRates has broken down the answer, state by state.

Alabama

Median Household Income: $94,555

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $68,354

Alaska

Median Household Income: $119,037

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $93,791

Arizona

Median Household Income: $102,016

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $74,913

Arkansas

Median Household Income: $85,584

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $61,103

California

Median Household Income: $126,075

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $85,331

Colorado

Median Household Income: $123,719

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $89,544

Connecticut

Median Household Income: $138,943

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $94,333

Delaware

Median Household Income: $113,501

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $87,242

Florida

Median Household Income: $96,830

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,589

Georgia

Median Household Income: $106,678

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $76,626

Hawaii

Median Household Income: $124,682

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $86,376

Illinois

Median Household Income: $118,569

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $81,542

Indiana

Median Household Income: $99,109

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,822

Iowa

Median Household Income: $103,944

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $74,276

Kansas

Median Household Income: $102,812

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,381

Kentucky

Median Household Income: $91,578

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $67,691

Louisiana

Median Household Income: $97,640

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $71,251

Maine

Median Household Income: $100,435

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $72,383

Maryland

Median Household Income: $145,017

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $101,484

Massachusetts

Median Household Income: $147,219

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $98,860

Michigan

Median Household Income: $103,399

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $75,442

Minnesota

Median Household Income: $121,595

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $86,695

Mississippi

Median Household Income: $87,568

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $64,505

Missouri

Median Household Income: $99,276

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $72,515

Montana

Median Household Income: $95,586

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,100

Nebraska

Median Household Income: $105,989

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $76,681

Nevada

Median Household Income: $100,780

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $76,281

New Hampshire

Median Household Income: $125,966

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $97,724

New Jersey

Median Household Income: $142,693

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: 95,463

New Mexico

Median Household Income: $90,432

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $66,432

New York

Median Household Income: $122,968

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $81,651

North Carolina

Median Household Income: $100,085

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,646

North Dakota

Median Household Income: $112,182

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $85,324

Ohio

Median Household Income: $104,441

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,147

Oklahoma

Median Household Income: $92,520

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $67,099

Oregon

Median Household Income: $109,143

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $79,303

Pennsylvania

Median Household Income: $110,952

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $81,526

Rhode Island

Median Household Income: $123,790

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $87,414

South Carolina

Median Household Income: $97,066

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $69,365

South Dakota

Median Household Income: $101,106

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,829

Tennessee

Median Household Income: $95,658

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $72,447

Texas

Median Household Income: $106,865

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $79,745

Utah

Median Household Income: $109,305

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $78,259

Vermont

Median Household Income: $109,814

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,298

Virginia

Median Household Income: $126,871

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $91,389

Washington

Median Household Income: $123,842

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $90,314

West Virginia

Median Household Income: $84,598

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $62,012

Wisconsin

Median Household Income: $106,788

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,849

Wyoming

Median Household Income: $104,277

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $82,026

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the median income of each state and calculated the take-home pay for a married couple with a family after federal, state and local taxes. GOBankingRates started by finding the [1] median household income of a married couple with family in each state as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the [2] overall cost of living index for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, and the [3] national average overall expenditure cost for a married couple with a family and calculated the overall average expenditure cost in each state. Next GOBankingRates found the [4] 2023 federal income tax brackets and rates, [5] 2023 state income tax brackets and rates, and the [6] 2023 state and local tax rates, all sourced from TaxFoundation, and used in-house calculations to find the marginal tax rate, effective tax rate and total tax paid for federal income taxes, state income taxes, FICA tax and local sales tax. The [7] average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the [8] median property taxes paid, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the average property tax rate was calculated. The local sales tax was calculated using the average expenditure cost and local sales tax rates. To find the take-home pay after taxes, the federal income tax paid, state income tax paid, FICA tax paid, local sales tax paid and property tax paid were all taken out of the median household income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 20, 2024.

