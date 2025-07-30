Securitas AB Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Securitas AB reported that second quarter net income increased to 1.47 billion Swedish kronor from 1.31 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.56 kronor compared to 2.28 kronor. Operating income before amortization was 2.80 billion Swedish kronor, flat with last year. Earnings per share before IAC was 2.79 kronor compared to 2.60 kronor.

Second quarter total sales were 38.56 billion Swedish kronor compared to 40.64 billion kronor, last year. Organic sales growth was 5 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.