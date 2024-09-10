Sector Update: Tech Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Tuesday

Technology stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) inactive and The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.3% higher.

Oracle (ORCL) shares were up past 8% after the company overnight reported higher fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) stock was more than 5% lower after the company said late Monday it launched an underwritten registered public offering of $1.35 billion of its Series C mandatory convertible preferred shares.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) shares were 0.6% higher after the company reported revenue of 52.93 billion New Taiwan dollars ($1.64 billion) for August, up 1.2% from NT$52.28 billion a year earlier.

