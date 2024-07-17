Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slump Wednesday Afternoon

Tech stocks tumbled Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 3.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 4.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 5.5%.

In corporate news, semiconductor stocks fell amid reports of tighter US restrictions on trade with China. ASML's Q2 earnings and sales fell from a year earlier, and the company issued a downbeat Q3 sales outlook. ASML (ASML) shares tumbled 12%, Arm (ARM) dropped 9.1%. AMD (AMD) and Qualcomm (QCOM) declined more than 8% and Nvidia (NVDA) lost 6.4%,

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) fell 7.4% after former President Donald Trump told Bloomberg Businessweek that Taiwan should pay the US for its defense as "it doesn't give us anything."

GitLab (GTLB) is considering a sale after attracting acquisition interest, Reuters reported. The shares jumped 8%.

