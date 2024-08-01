News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slump Thursday Afternoon

August 01, 2024 — 02:06 pm EDT

Tech stocks tumbled Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 3.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 6.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index plunged 6.9%.

In corporate news, Qualcomm (QCOM) shares fell 9.4%. The company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results amid strong automotive sales growth but warned of a revenue hit from the US government's decision to revoke its license to export products to China's Huawei.

Applied Materials (AMAT) shares sank 8% after Bloomberg reported the company was notified by US officials that it won't get Chips Act funds for a $4 billion research and development facility.

Meta Platform (META) shares rose 4.4% after it reported a bigger-than-expected increase in Q2 earnings and sales.

