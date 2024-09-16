Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slide Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were falling late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 1.6%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) shares jumped 6.3% after the company said it received US government funding of up to $3 billion in support of the Secure Enclave program that helps secure the domestic supply chain of chips for defense and national security systems.

Blackstone (BX) and Vista Equity Partners are nearing a deal to buy Smartsheet (SMAR) that could value the software company at close to $8 billion, Reuters reported Monday. Smartsheet shares rose 0.9%.

QXO (QXO) shares tumbled 6.7% after Rexel rejected the software company's takeover bid, citing significant undervaluation.

Demand for Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 16 is lower than expected, media outlets reported Monday. Apple shares were falling 2.7%.

