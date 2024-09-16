News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slide Late Afternoon

September 16, 2024 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were falling late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 1.6%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) shares jumped 6.3% after the company said it received US government funding of up to $3 billion in support of the Secure Enclave program that helps secure the domestic supply chain of chips for defense and national security systems.

Blackstone (BX) and Vista Equity Partners are nearing a deal to buy Smartsheet (SMAR) that could value the software company at close to $8 billion, Reuters reported Monday. Smartsheet shares rose 0.9%.

QXO (QXO) shares tumbled 6.7% after Rexel rejected the software company's takeover bid, citing significant undervaluation.

Demand for Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 16 is lower than expected, media outlets reported Monday. Apple shares were falling 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
SMAR
QXO
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.