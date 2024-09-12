Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Thursday Afternoon

Tech stocks gained Thursday afternoon trading with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 0.4%, erasing earlier losses.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) named Carolina Dybeck Happe as chief operating officer. Separately, the company is cutting 650 jobs at its Xbox division following the Activision Blizzard acquisition, Bloomberg reported. Microsoft shares rose 0.4%.

Unity Software (U) shares jumped 10% after the company said it will cancel the runtime fee for games, effective immediately, and revert to a seat-based subscription model for gaming customers.

Nokia (NOK) approached potential candidates about replacing Pekka Lundmark as chief executive officer, the Financial Times reported. Nokia shares rose 0.1%.

