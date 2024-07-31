Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Premarket Wednesday

Technology stocks rose in premarket hours Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 2.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was almost 6% higher recently.

ASML (ASML) is expected to be in a list of chip companies that would be exempt from a sweeping new trade restriction targeting China, media reports said Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. ASML shares were up over 7% premarket.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares were up over 7% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

CDW (CDW) shares declined by over 4% after it reported lower Q2 non-GAAP earnings and net sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.