News & Insights

Markets
ASML

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Premarket Wednesday

July 31, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks rose in premarket hours Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 2.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was almost 6% higher recently.

ASML (ASML) is expected to be in a list of chip companies that would be exempt from a sweeping new trade restriction targeting China, media reports said Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. ASML shares were up over 7% premarket.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares were up over 7% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

CDW (CDW) shares declined by over 4% after it reported lower Q2 non-GAAP earnings and net sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASML
AMD
CDW
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.