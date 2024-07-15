News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise in Late Afternoon

July 15, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.1%, erasing earlier gains.

In corporate news, Salesforce (CRM) eliminated 300 jobs this month to simplify operations, Bloomberg reported. Salesforce shares shed 0.7%.

HP (HPQ) shares gained 1.2%. The company launched an artificial intelligence personal computer and the first integration of a trust framework into an AI model development platform.

Alphabet (GOOG) is in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for $23 billion, news outlets reported Sunday. Alphabet shares added 0.6%.

Apple (AAPL) maintained its second position behind Samsung in the global smartphone market in the June quarter as worldwide shipments advanced from a year earlier, according to International Data. Apple shares rose 1.4%.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
