Sector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Monday

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 6.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently fell by 8.8%.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) slashed its stake in Apple (AAPL) to $84.2 billion in Q2, compared with $135.4 billion at the end of the previous quarter, regulatory filings showed. Shares of Apple were down almost 10% pre-bell.

Nvidia's (NVDA) new artificial intelligence chips could be delayed by at least three months due to design issues and this could affect major customers such as Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google, The Information reported Friday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Nvidia's shares were nearly 12% lower premarket.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) shares were up nearly 26% after saying it signed a definitive merger agreement in which an affiliate of funds advised by Apax Partners will buy all of the outstanding shares of Thoughtworks common stock they do not already own for $4.40 per share. The deal implies a total enterprise value for Thoughtworks of about $1.75 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.